Justice Hadiza Shagari of the Federal High Court, Katsina State, on Thursday ordered the immediate release of International Passport of the former governor of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema, to enable him travel for medical treatment abroad.

Shagari gave the order while ruling in the application filed by Shema.

She also ordered Shema to forward his fresh medical report to the court before the passport released to him.

The judge equally ordered him to return the passport to the court on Sept. 2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shema was arraigned by the EFCC on 26-count charge bordering on money laundering of N5.7 billion SURE-P funds during his tenure.

The judge adjourned the case to Oct. 8, 2019, for continuation of hearing.