Court orders NCoS to release detained Binance executive’s medical report

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gambaryan had, on May 23, collapsed in the open court over alleged ill-health.

Tigran Gambaryan [Tribune Online]
Tigran Gambaryan [Tribune Online]

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order following an application by Gambaryan’s lawyer, Mark Mordi, SAN.

Mordi had prayed the court to summon Dr Abraham Ehizojie, the Medical Doctor at the health facility of Kuje Correctional Centre, to explain why he had refused to make available his client’s medical report despite an earlier court order.

The senior lawyer’s application was made shortly after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, led the 2nd prosecution witness (PW-2) and a CBN staff in evidence in the ongoing trial of Binance and Gambaryan on alleged money laundering charge.

Ekele, who allayed Mordi’s fears, said that the correctional centre had qualified medical personnel and a facility to take care of Gambaryan.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nwite, who ordered that the medical report of Gambaryan’s state of health be made available on or before the next adjourned date, fixed July 16 for the continuation of trial.

“If the medical certificate is not made available on or before the next adjourned date, the doctor in charge in charge of the facility shall come to court on July 16 to explain why the medical report was not made available,” he declared.

The defence law firm, Aluko & Oyebode, had also, on May 27, raised alarms that the cryptocurrency firm’s executive might die in Kuje Correctional Centre over his alleged deteriorating health.

News Agency Of Nigeria

