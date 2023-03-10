ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court orders KWASU to pay dismissed lecturer 3 months salary

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Industrial Court has ordered the Kwara State University (KWASU), to pay its dismissed staff his three months salary in lieu of notice of the termination of his appointment.

KWASU (Naijaolofofo)
KWASU (Naijaolofofo)

Recommended articles

The judge, Justice Kiyersohot Damulak, while delivering judgment, however, dismissed the allegation of wrongful employment termination filed by the claimant, Dr. David Atanda, against the defendant, for lacking merit.

From facts the claimant submitted that his appointment with the University was for a three-year probationary period.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further averred that he faced a disciplinary committee on alleged misconduct after which his appointment was terminated on Oct. 10, 2016.

Atanda also stated that the defendant acted ultra vires, as he was not accorded fair hearing and was not given the opportunity to see or hear from the people that allegedly made reports or complaints against him.

He equally said that he was not given the opportunity to question or cross-examine the people that levelled the allegations against him.

The claimant, in his submission, added that by his letter of appointment, he ought to have been given either three months notice of the termination or payment in lieu of the notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that the senior staff disciplinary committee and the University lacked the power to investigate the allegation levelled against him.

In defence, the defendant maintained that the claimant was afforded an opportunity to be heard and as well cross-examined those that gave evidence against him and that it followed the laid down procedure as provided by the University Law.

The defendant also averred that by section 16 of the Kwara State Law, 2008, (Kwara State University Law, 2008), the University can investigate and punish any of its erring staff.

The school further argued that the claimant was not entitled to any payments or payment in lieu of notice and urged the court to dismiss the case in its entirety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, on its part, after evaluating the submissions of both parties and careful evaluation of the submission of both parties, held that the claimant’s allegation of want of fair hearing was not proven and not sustainable.

On the reinstatement claim, the court ruled that the termination of Atanda’s appointment was during the period of his probation and was therefore not entitled to such order.

The court concluded by making an order for the University to calculate and pay Atanda three months’ salary in lieu of notice within 21 days.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP calls for INEC Chairman resignation, demands international sanctions

PDP calls for INEC Chairman resignation, demands international sanctions

Benin residents reject old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes in spite of Obaseki’s appeal

Benin residents reject old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes in spite of Obaseki’s appeal

Police Commissioner assures Ladipo Market traders of adequate security

Police Commissioner assures Ladipo Market traders of adequate security

Train accident: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwoolu, victims’ families

Train accident: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwoolu, victims’ families

Omo-Agege denies plans to reverse teachers retirement age in Delta

Omo-Agege denies plans to reverse teachers retirement age in Delta

Taraba Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate

Taraba Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate

BMO lauds NBA’s endorsement of 2023 presidential election

BMO lauds NBA’s endorsement of 2023 presidential election

Court orders KWASU to pay dismissed lecturer 3 months salary

Court orders KWASU to pay dismissed lecturer 3 months salary

Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep