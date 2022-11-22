Court orders INEC to resume voters’ registration

Justice Inyang Ekwo, while delivering the judgment on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, also directed the electoral commission to ensure that eligible Nigerians are not denied the opportunity to have the voters’ cards.

The judge held that it was INEC’s constitutional responsibility to make adequate provisions for the exercise in accordance with Nigerian laws.

“The case of the plaintiffs succeeds on merit,” the judge said.

It is reported that one Anajat Salmat and three others had sued INEC for ending voters’ registration in July.

The plaintiffs argued that the electoral commission’s decision to end the exercise was contrary to the stipulated provisions of the constitution.

They urged the court to order INEC to resume the exercise in accordance with the law of the country.

This is coming barely three months to the 2023 general election.