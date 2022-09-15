Court orders INEC to accept Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate
The court also asks the electoral commission to publish Akpabio’s name as the party’s candidate.
In a judgment on Thursday, September 15, 2022, Justice Emeka Nwite, held that INEC acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name even when it was sent to it by the APC as its candidate.
Details later…
