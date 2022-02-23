RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court orders forfeiture of 10 properties linked to ex-Zamfara Gov Abdulaziz Yari

According to the ICPC, some of the properties are in Maryland (USA), Abuja, Kaduna among others.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of about 10 properties and funds in banks linked to former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, while ruling on an ex-parte application by a lawyer to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other-Related offences Commission (ICPC), Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha.

The judge said the interim order would last for two months to enable the ICPC to conclude its investigation.

Justice Egwuatu also ordered the ICPC to publicise the order in in two national newspapers to notify any person or persons with interest in the affected properties to show cause within 14 days why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

