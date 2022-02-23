Court orders forfeiture of 10 properties linked to ex-Zamfara Gov Abdulaziz Yari

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, while ruling on an ex-parte application by a lawyer to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other-Related offences Commission (ICPC), Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha.

The judge said the interim order would last for two months to enable the ICPC to conclude its investigation.

Justice Egwuatu also ordered the ICPC to publicise the order in in two national newspapers to notify any person or persons with interest in the affected properties to show cause within 14 days why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.