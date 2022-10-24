RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court orders final forfeiture of over $2.7m Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars

Ima Elijah

The court consequently adjourned till January 22, 2022, for a report.

Former oil minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Former oil minister Diezani Alison Madueke

Read Also

The judge gave the order forfeiting the assets to the federal government while ruling on the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Suit No. 1122/2021 and Suit No 1123/2021, asking for the final forfeiture of the assets.

What happened: The Commission had on November 29, 2021, secured the interim forfeiture of the assets in a ruling on a separate motion ex-parte, filed on September 27, 2021, which prayed the court to order the interim forfeiture of the assets on the grounds of reasonable suspicion that they were proceeds of unlawful activities.

The two property are located at Plot 1854 Mohammed Mahashir Street, and No. 6, Aso Drive, in the highbrow Asokoro and Maitama Districts of Abuja and are valued at $2,674,418USD and N380, 000,000 respectively.

The luxury cars are a black BMW saloon with Chassis No B8CV54V66629 and registered number, RBC155 DH and a black Jaguar saloon car with Chassis No SAJAA.20 GRDMv43376, valued at N36,000,000

What the court said: In granting the interim forfeiture Order, Justice Olajuwon had ordered the EFCC to publish a notice in a national newspaper, inviting anyone with interest in the assets to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the federal government.

The court consequently adjourned till January 22, 2022, for a report.

What you should know: In compliance with the Order of the Court, the Forfeiture Order was published in Thisday Newspaper of Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

In the absence of any contestation of the Interim Order, the Court, today, forfeited the property to the federal government.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court orders final forfeiture of over $2.7m Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars

Court orders final forfeiture of over $2.7m Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars

Weeks after deadly floods, Buhari asks Water Resources Minister to develop flood-prevention plan

Weeks after deadly floods, Buhari asks Water Resources Minister to develop flood-prevention plan

Alaku Ayiwulu emerges 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Alaku Ayiwulu emerges 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Rishi Sunak: 10 things to know about UK’s new Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak: 10 things to know about UK’s new Prime Minister

2023: Meet the youngest presidential candidate

2023: Meet the youngest presidential candidate

Atiku sympathises with Jandor as he condemns attacks on PDP members

Atiku sympathises with Jandor as he condemns attacks on PDP members

2023: Tinubu’s manifesto true path to nation’s greatness – APC Chieftain

2023: Tinubu’s manifesto true path to nation’s greatness – APC Chieftain

2023: Peter Obi reveals plans for bandits, ‘unknown gunmen’, insecurity

2023: Peter Obi reveals plans for bandits, ‘unknown gunmen’, insecurity

Wike accuses Atiku of appointing enemies of Rivers into his campaign council

Wike accuses Atiku of appointing enemies of Rivers into his campaign council

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack

Senate President, David Mark

David Mark's son dies in London hospital