Court orders final forfeiture of 22 Lagos landed property to FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered that no fewer than 22 landed property located in different parts of Lagos State be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

Court orders final forfeiture of 22 Lagos landed property to FG.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ekwo had, on Nov 16, 2021, granted the interim forfeiture application on those assets.

But the Attorney-General of Lagos and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo; and Oba Patrick Ibikunle Fafunwa, the Onikoyi of Lagos, had filed applications to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The Lagos government and the traditional ruler, in their preliminary objections, urged the court to strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction.

Delivering the rulings in the applications, Justice Ekwo held that the Federal Government’s case succeeded on merit.

He said that the case made in the respondents’ affidavits to show cause even though not substantiated, it was made in absolute bad faith.

He said the case of the respondents failed for lack of valid evidence to substantiate the assertions they had made in the affidavits to show cause.

The judge said that he could not see in the affidavits of the respondents that challenged claim of the applicant (Federal Government).

The law insists that where facts deposed to in an affidavit have not been controverted, such facts must be taken as true,” he said.

Justice Ekwo, therefore, ordered that all the property listed on the face of the motion on notice be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

He also made an order authorising the applicant to, as the case may be, auction/make use of/convert tor public use/enter into any treaty or partnership with private organisation or in any other manner that it may deem fit, to members of the public.

The judge, who gave the order allowing the applicant to appoint “a certified surveyor or any other person or agency/body as may be deemed fit to, interalia, determine or ascertain the value of the properties,” also ordered that all proceeds realised from the said sale or disposal of the property be duly remitted to designated accounts of the Federal Government.

The landed property include an approximately 4.222 square meter in Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 Beside the Substation; approximately 1.700 sq. Meters with Twin Duplex Uncompleted in Victoria Gardens City (VGC) Estate; No. 2a /2b Kuramo Close Ikoyi, Lagos State.

It also include a Warehouse at Wharf Road Apapa; property along Murtala Mohammed Airport beside MM2 Building, Domestic Wing of Airport Transit/Protocol Office, Ikeja; empty fenced land at No. 13b McDonald Road Ikoyi; No. 20 Gerrard |koyi, Lagos State;

Also forfeited are Plot 001 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State; No.3 Macpherson Ikoyi, Lagos State; Two Bedrooms Flat F at Block 25, Ladoke Akintola Street; One Duplex Property at No. 11, Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi; Plot 24/25 Sango House, Marina, Lagos; No. 32, Queens Drive Ikoyi, Lagos State and detached Storey House of four-Bedroom with three rooms BQ at Block 11, ljora Staff Quarters, Ijora G.R.A, among others.

