RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court orders DSS to pay Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer N5m over rights violations

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Opara confirmed the judgement in a Facebook post.

DSS says some individuals collaborating with external forces against Nigeria
DSS says some individuals collaborating with external forces against Nigeria

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, April 04, 2022, ordered the federal government to pay N5 million to Maxwell Opara, one of the lawyers for the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for violating his rights.

Recommended articles

Recall, Opara had in September 2021 dragged the Department of State Services (DSS) to court demanding damages.

Opara, told the court that the DSS had on August 30, 2021, when he paid a routine visit to Kanu, commandeered him to a particular room within its facility for purposes of alleged bodily search, “wherein they forced him to remove his medicated eye-glasses, wedding ring, belt, jacket and shoes and accordingly left him shabbily dressed”.

He told the court that he was subjected to the humiliation of holding his trousers with his hands, wearing bathroom slippers meant for awaiting trial inmates and exposed to Air Conditioner inflicted cold for three hours.

He asked the court to compel the DSS and its Director-General to issue a written apology and publish the same in two national daily newspapers.

Opara, prayed the court to award him N50m as compensation for the infringement of his fundamental rights to dignity and a human person.

In her judgement on Monday, Justice Zainab Abubakar granted all the reliefs the Applicant sought in the suit, though she reduced the damages from N50m to N5m.

Opara confirmed the judgement in a Facebook post.

Opara's announcement on facebook
Opara's announcement on facebook Pulse Nigeria

The judgement followed a fundamental right enforcement suit the lawyer filed to protest the alleged degrading treatment he was subjected to, when he paid a visit to the IPOB leader, Kanu, at the DSS detention facility in Abuja.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court orders DSS to pay Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer N5m over rights violations

Court orders DSS to pay Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer N5m over rights violations

Nigeria has no big cake to share anymore — Obaseki

Nigeria has no big cake to share anymore — Obaseki

1.2 million people at risk of explosive mines in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe – UN Official

1.2 million people at risk of explosive mines in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe – UN Official

Insecurity: EU donates 30 boats, forensic equipment to West African countries

Insecurity: EU donates 30 boats, forensic equipment to West African countries

Nigerians back Sheikh Nuru Khalid over his suspension for 'anti-government' sermon

Nigerians back Sheikh Nuru Khalid over his suspension for 'anti-government' sermon

We’re on red alert for a possible terrorist attack on Ghana - National Security Minister

We’re on red alert for a possible terrorist attack on Ghana - National Security Minister

Buhari remains committed to projects delivery till his last day in office-BMO

Buhari remains committed to projects delivery till his last day in office-BMO

2023: Atiku becoming president, matter of time – Fintiri

2023: Atiku becoming president, matter of time – Fintiri

Insecurity: Buhari’s govt. not overwhelmed, says minister

Insecurity: Buhari’s govt. not overwhelmed, says minister

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]