Court orders DSS to pay Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer N5m over rights violations

Recall, Opara had in September 2021 dragged the Department of State Services (DSS) to court demanding damages.

Opara, told the court that the DSS had on August 30, 2021, when he paid a routine visit to Kanu, commandeered him to a particular room within its facility for purposes of alleged bodily search, “wherein they forced him to remove his medicated eye-glasses, wedding ring, belt, jacket and shoes and accordingly left him shabbily dressed”.

He told the court that he was subjected to the humiliation of holding his trousers with his hands, wearing bathroom slippers meant for awaiting trial inmates and exposed to Air Conditioner inflicted cold for three hours.

He asked the court to compel the DSS and its Director-General to issue a written apology and publish the same in two national daily newspapers.

Opara, prayed the court to award him N50m as compensation for the infringement of his fundamental rights to dignity and a human person.

In her judgement on Monday, Justice Zainab Abubakar granted all the reliefs the Applicant sought in the suit, though she reduced the damages from N50m to N5m.

Opara confirmed the judgement in a Facebook post.

Pulse Nigeria