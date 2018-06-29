Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Nyako’s account, unseal his estate

Abdul-Aziz Nyako Court orders EFCC to unfreeze senator’s account, unseal his estate

Abdullaziz is the son of former Adamawa governor, Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd), and a serving senator representing Adamawa South Senatorial District.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian Senator Abdul-Aziz M. Nyako of Adamawa Central play

Nigerian Senator Abdul-Aziz M. Nyako of Adamawa Central

(Nigerian Senator Abdul-Aziz M. Nyako of Adamawa Central)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to unconditionally unfreeze the account of Sen. Abdullaziz Nyako and a company linked to him.

Abdullaziz is the son of former Adamawa governor, Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd), and a serving senator representing Adamawa South Senatorial District.

Nyako, Nengiofori Jumbo and Blue Opal Nigeria Ltd, in 2015, filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the EFCC over freezing of their accounts and sealing of the Hillview Estate, Abuja, belonging to Nyako.

Delivering judgement on the matter, Justice Babatunde Quadri held that the action of the EFCC was a gross violation of the fundamental rights of the applicants as guaranteed under relevant sections of the constitution.

In the judgment, which was seen  by the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Friday, the judge held that the sealing and forfeiture of the applicants’ property by the EFCC was unlawful and oppressive.

“In conclusion, the application has merit, same is hereby granted but with following indications, that is, only reliefs 1, 2, and 3 are expressly granted while reliefs 4,5 and 6 are refused.

“The commission is hereby ordered to unfreeze the account of the applicants unconditionally and forthwith.

“The commission, having sealed up the premises of the applicants since July 2014, should unseal it forthwith or better still open up the Hillview Estate immediately,” the judge ordered.

The reliefs refused by the court included the one asking for the award of N10 billion as general and exemplary damages for the wrongful sealing and forfeiture of the applicants’ property.

Justice Quadri also refused to grant relief five which sought for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondent and its agents from taking any untoward action against the applicants.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Bergerbullet
2 In Lagos Otedola Bridge witnesses fresh accident as two buses crash,...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Murtala Nyako Witness admits documents tendered against former Gov. was on EFCC request
Nyako Court admits exhibits against ex-Gov, son in alleged N29bn fraud case
Murtala Nyako EFCC to re-arraign Ex Governor, son September 12
Niger Delta Avengers How will North East Development Commission be funded - Militants ask
Nigerian Senate Saraki, Ekweremadu, David Mark, 8 former governors yet to sponsor bills
APC Adamawa branch splits into Buhari, Atiku camps
FG Senate commences public hearing on North East Development Commission
Shuaibu Yamusa Sacked Adamawa APC chairman dies amidst gov, senators war
Murtala Nyako EFCC arrests Ex-Governor’s son over N15BN fraud

Local

Cholera kills 1 prison inmate in Gombe
In Gombe Cholera kills 1 prison inmate
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless
PDP Party mourns victims of Lagos tanker fire, Katsina windstorm
Air Peace
Air Peace Airline dismisses prophecy of impending accident as fake
President Buhari today in Katsina met with the visiting President of Togo
Buhari President welcomes security summit between ECOWAS and ECCAS