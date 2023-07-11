ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court orders EFCC to investigate police lawyer in Stella Oduah's case

Ima Elijah

The prosecutor in the case against Stella Oduah is being investigated by the EFCC...

Senator Stella Oduah [Net Reporters NG]
Senator Stella Oduah [Net Reporters NG]

Ibrahim Mohammed, the prosecutor representing the Nigeria Police Force in a criminal case against former Minister of Aviation Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah, has been handed over to the EFCC by the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The lawyer is being investigated for filing criminal charges against the former Minister, in the name of the EFCC, without authorisation from the anti-graft agency.

Recall that Oduah was taken to court over an eight-count criminal charge, including allegations of document fabrication, conspiracy to commit a felony, and other offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy started Mohammed, announced his appearance for the Nigeria Police Force. He informed the court that the defendant, Stella Oduah, was absent as the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) said she was indisposed.

The issue: The judged oberved and questioned why the signatory on the prosecutor's case was that of an EFCC officer. In a failed attempt to convince, Mohammed explained that it was a police officer, who had recently been seconded to the EFCC but redeployed back to the Police Force in November 2022.

The judge questioned how the charge was filed by the EFCC in June 2023 but being prosecuted by the police and questioned the reasoning behind prosecutor’s dicey explanations.

The judge ordered the anti-graft agency to investigate the prosecution counsel and scheduled a follow-up hearing. Additionally, the counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, was directed to report to the EFCC.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio names various chairmen for the senate committees

Akpabio names various chairmen for the senate committees

Court orders EFCC to investigate police lawyer in Stella Oduah's case

Court orders EFCC to investigate police lawyer in Stella Oduah's case

Trinity Guy remains in prison for sexually exploiting young girl in skit

Trinity Guy remains in prison for sexually exploiting young girl in skit

Lawyer who charged Stella Oduah to court for NYSC fraud under probe for fraud

Lawyer who charged Stella Oduah to court for NYSC fraud under probe for fraud

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies