Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court orders EFCC, DSS to arrest Diezani within 72 hours

Court orders EFCC, DSS to arrest ex petroleum minister, Diezani within 72 hours

The order was issued by Justice Valentine Ashi based on a motion filed by the counsel to the EFCC, Msuur Denga.

  • Published:
Court orders EFCC, DSS to arrest Diezani within 72 hours play

Nigeria’s former petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

(World Economic Forum/ICIJ)

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered  the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to arrest the former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke within 72 hours.

According to The Cable, the order was issued by Justice Valentine Ashi based on a motion filed by the counsel to the EFCC, Msuur Denga.

Denga had earlier prayed the court to issue a warrant for the former minister’s arrest to enable the anti-graft agency arraign her in court.

Diezani asks FG to bring her back

In 2017, Diezani filed an application before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja asking to be joined as defendant in the trial of businessman Jide Omokore.

According to reports, Omokore, the Chairman of Atlantic Energy Brass Development and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept was a business partner of the former minister.

Speaking on the application, her lawyer said it is important that she comes back to Nigeria to defend the allegations levelled against her.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami however dismissed the request, saying it is not in the government’s plan to repatriate Diezani.

The former minister had sought the court to compel the Nigerian government to bring her back to Nigeria.

Trouble in the UK

According to reports, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has also dragged Diezani to court, and according to Malami, “it is important for Diezani to face the charges there than for her to come as a mere witness in a case in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: How Diezani's associates laundered $1.76b stolen from NNPC

“The issue is not about fair hearing now, we are talking about investigation first and it is not within Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke’s power to ask the federal government to bring her to testify in any case in Nigeria".

Diezani Alison-Madueke reportedly fled the country when Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari reacts to claims that he is a clonebullet
2 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet
3 4 Ways Buhari responded to those who call him Jubril from Sudanbullet

Related Articles

EFCC confirms moves to extradite Alison-Madueke
Buhari Here’s what president’s new corruption law really means
Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never worked since its creation in 1979
Osagie Ize-Iyamu PDP chairman, 4 others sent to prison until they meet bail conditions
Benedict Peters EFCC suffers setback in Aiteo boss case
Pulse Opinion Is Otedola still running for Governor or is he just messing with us?
Nigeria wants former oil minister extradited from Britain

Local

Wike sets up commission of inquiry on collapsed building
Wike sets up commission of inquiry on collapsed building
Peter Obi asks Nigerians to pray for Fr. Mbaka
Peter Obi asks Nigerians to pray for Fr. Mbaka
How will one ‘Jibril’ preside over FEC - Osinbajo queries
How will one ‘Jubril’ preside over FEC - Osinbajo queries
Jubril Al Sudan: Oyedepo misfired, he can be better
Pulse Opinion: Bishop Oyedepo misfired on 'Jubril from Sudan', he should be careful in the future
X
Advertisement