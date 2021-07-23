RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho's aides in court

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, before it on July 29.

Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho’s aides in court. (TheCable)
Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order after Counsel to the applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, moved the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021 dated July 7 and filed July 8.

Egwuatu also ordered the Nigeria’s secret police to come and show cause why the applicants should not be granted bail.

The judge also granted the plea of the applicant, through the affidavit of urgency filed, on why the matter should be heard expeditiously irrespective of the imminent court vacation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that at least a dozen of Igboho’s associates were arrested and detained by the DSS on July 1 after a raid on Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The DSS also said that it “gunned down” two of the activist’s associates during a “gun duel” which Igboho narrowly escaped.

He was later declared wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he denied.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

