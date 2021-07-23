Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho's aides in court

Egwuatu also ordered the Nigeria’s secret police to come and show cause why the applicants should not be granted bail.

The judge also granted the plea of the applicant, through the affidavit of urgency filed, on why the matter should be heard expeditiously irrespective of the imminent court vacation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that at least a dozen of Igboho’s associates were arrested and detained by the DSS on July 1 after a raid on Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The DSS also said that it “gunned down” two of the activist’s associates during a “gun duel” which Igboho narrowly escaped.