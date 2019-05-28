A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Tuesday ordered the arrest of three persons, including Mannir Sanusi, the Chief of Staff to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The trio were dragged before the court by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission for failing to honour its invitation in a N4 billion fraud investigation against the Emir of Kano.

Chief Magistrate Mohammed Idris ordered the arrest of Sanusi, who holds the traditional title of Damburan Kano; Mujitaba Abba, and the Accountant of Kano Emirate Council, Sani Muhammad-Kwaru, over their alleged refusal to honour the commission’s invitation.

The commission wrote to the court seeking for an order of arrest against the three palace officials.

Idris consequently issued and signed the arrest warrant sequel to a motion by Mr Salisu Tahir, Chief State counsel.

Tahir had said that the request was based on the provision of Section 38 of the enabling Law establishing the commission.

NAN recalls that the commission had invited four people in connection to the allegation, of which only Isa Bayero, alias Isa Pilot, who was a former scribe to the Emirate Council, honoured the invitation.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the commission, Mr Muhyi Magaji, said the three persons that have arrest warrant on their heads are the principal suspects in the case.

He explained the commission had already requested security operatives to enforce the order and arrest the suspects.