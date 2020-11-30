The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has uncovered the sum of $919,202.07 (approximately N450 million) fraudulently hidden in a bank account for six years.

The anti-graft agency announced in a statement on Monday, November 30, 2020 that its Rivers State office, acting on a petition, traced the loot to an interest yielding account set up since 2014 by officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

The ICPC promptly filed an ex-parte motion for an interim order forfeiture of the uncovered loot, an order granted by Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

The ruling notifies members of the public for anyone interested in the sum in question to show cause why it should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judged adjourned final forfeiture hearing till December 14, according to the ICPC.