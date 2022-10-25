Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers state
The court nullified the primaries over the unlawful exclusion of some members of the party as delegates to the primaries.
The court according to The Punch gave the ruling on Monday, October 24, 2022, following a suit brought before it by some aggrieved members of the party.
Details later...
