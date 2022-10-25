RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers state

Bayo Wahab

The court nullified the primaries over the unlawful exclusion of some members of the party as delegates to the primaries.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.

The primaries were nullified over the unlawful exclusion of some members of the party as delegates to the primaries.

The court according to The Punch gave the ruling on Monday, October 24, 2022, following a suit brought before it by some aggrieved members of the party.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab

