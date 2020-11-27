A Magistrate Court in Wuse, Zone 6, Abuja has sentenced a member of the House of Representatives, Victor Mela, to one month imprisonment, with an option of fine, for perjury.

The representative of Billiri/Balanga federal constituency of Gombe State, was convicted for lying under oath while giving information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a form he filled for the 2019 election that he won.

He had claimed in the CD001 INEC form he did not have dual citizenship, even though he possesses a British passport.

The lawmaker was arraigned by the Federal Capital Territory Police after a criminal complaint filed by Ali Isa JC, his main opponent in last year's election.

The Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals was convicted by the court earlier in November before he was sentenced on November 27, 2020.

Upon conviction on November 10, Mela said maintained his innocence and vowed to appeal the court's decision.

"I had earlier deposed to an affidavit at the FCT High Court to cure the defect in the above-mentioned INEC Form and also made necessary Newspaper Publications as required by law," he said.

