A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Wednesday sentenced three young men to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.

The convicts are Apata Oluwakayode, Yusuf Rasheed and Muhammed Ademola.

The judge, Sikiru Oyinloye, sentenced the convicts without option of fine, having pleaded guilty to the charge.

Oyinloye also ordered the forfeiture of a Black HP Laptop and phones among other valuables recovered from the convicts to the Federal Government.

He further ordered the convicts to enter into an undertaking with the EFCC to refrain from any form of fraud within and outside the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convicts had pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of fraud.