Belgore issued the order following an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking an order of the court for the arrest of Omolori.

The EFCC in the application, marked M/8728/2020, filed before the court, alleged that the respondent had ignored its invitation for him to report to it’s office over an investigation of a petition.

The EFCC stated that it was investigating a petition, alleging diversion of 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued at over N400 million.

According to the commission, as part of its investigation activities, it invited the Secretary of the National Assembly Commission, Adamu Mohammed Fika, Mr Oluseye Ajakaye and others to its office.

It further stated that the invitees made revelations indicting Omolori, following this developing, letters were sent to him on Nov. 4, 2019, which Omolori failed to honour.

EFCC added that it sent another letter to him on March 16, 2020, which he still failed to honour.

In view of his failure , EFCC stated that it was left with no option than to approach the court for warrant of arrest to be issued against the respondent.

After listening to the counsel for EFCC, Mr S.N. Robert, Justice Belgore granted the order sought.

“I have considered the application, I averted to Paragraph 7 of the supporting affidavit and Exhibit EFCC 4 wherein the respondent was said to have ignored invitations to report in the applicant’s office without any justifiable reason.

“It is clear to me that Section 3 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 can be invoked in the circumstances of this case in granting this application and I so do.

“Warrant of immediate arrest is hereby issued against Mohammed Omolori, the former Clerk of the National Assembly forthwith,” Justice Belgore ordered.