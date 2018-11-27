Pulse.ng logo
Court warns parties in Adeleke eligibility suit to “behave, be calm

The trial judge warned: “the court will not tolerate any threat, intimidation and  harassment of the parties to the suit.

  • Published:
Justice Maurine Onyetenu of a Federal High Court in Osogbo, on Tuesday, warned all parties in a suit on the eligibility of Sen. Ademola Adeleke in the Sept. 22 gubernatorial election to “behave and be calm”.

Onyetenu, gave the warning after Mr  Femi Ayadokun, counsel to Mr Akin Ogunbiyi,  informed the court that the second plaintiff, Mr Thomas Ojetade was abducted and made to sign some documents on Nov. 17, which had to do with withdrawal of the suit before the court, against his wish.

The trial judge warned: “the court will not tolerate any threat, intimidation and  harassment of the parties to the suit.

He then adjourned the case until Jan 23, for hearing.

NAN reports that Mr Awosiyan Olalekan, Ojetade and Mr  Awodire Sina filed a suit in the court, seeking Adeleke’s disqualification from the Sept. 22 governorship election for allegedly submitting fake certificates to get the PDP ticket and participate in the governorship poll.

Olalekan, Sina and Thomas, in an originating summon dated Oct. 30 through their counsel, Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, argued that the participation of Adeleke and his return as the winner of the governorship primary conducted by the PDP on the July 21 for the purpose of him being the candidate of the party and his subsequent participation in the governorship election of the Sept. 22  as the party’s candidate, was null and void ..

Adeleke’s Counsel, Mr Nathaniel Oke (SAN) had questioned the rationale behind the suit, filed a preliminary objection and counter affidavit against the originating summons.

