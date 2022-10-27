Court hears Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss Nov. 18

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had filed a writ of summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1702/222.

The application, dated and filed on Sept. 23, listed Abubakar Malami and Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

Ejimakor sought “a declaration that the defendants’ arrest and imprisonment of the plaintiff (Kanu) at a location in Kenya and the subsequent imprisonment of the paintiff in the aircraft that conveyed him from Kenya to Nigeria amounted to false arrest and false imprisonment.

“A declaration of this Honourable court that the defendants acted in bad faith and/or abused their public offices in falsely arresting and falsely imprisoning the plaintiff at the said location in Kenya and said aircraft.

”An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to, jointly and severally, pay to the plaintiff the sum of N20,000,000,000.00 (Twenty Billion Naira only) being general and exemplary damages.

“An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to separately write and deliver to the plaintiff, an unreserved personal letter of apology.”

He prayed that the letters of apology shall be prominently and boldly published full-page in two Nigerian newspapers of national circulation.