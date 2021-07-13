Court grants suspects N7m bail over clash between masquerade group, Muslims.

Adebayo said the sureties must be resident within the court’s area of jurisdiction and must attach their passport photographs to an affidavit of means.

He said each surety must also have landed properties within the court’s area of jurisdiction and the police must ascertain their residential addresses.

Prosecuting Principal State Counsel, Mr Abiodun Badiora, had earlier told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 27, 2021 at around Olude Arayin area of Osogbo.

Badiora said that the accused conspired and breached the peace of the state, leading to destruction of a place of worship and a Toyota Camry car with registration number, GCE 954 BV.

“The crisis led to many people sustaining serious injuries and putting the community in disarray.

“Two police officers, Bello Titilayo and Adeshina Oluwafemi, attached to Ojo-Oba Police Division, were discharging their lawful duties when they were also assaulted by the accused,’’ Badiora said.

He added that the accused also inflicted severe injuries on many residents in the area.

“One Ojo Falaye was severely injured during the public unrest leading to his intestines being punctured with a dried bone by one of the defendants.

“Also, one Folake Esuleke was assaulted with stones during the public disturbance,’’ he said.

The defendants who were facing a nine-count charge of conspiracy, malicious damage, assault, threat to life and breach of public peace, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The defendants are Esuleke Fasola, Adeosun Kola and Idowu Akeem, (traditional worshippers), while Kazeem Yunus, Salawu Jimoh, Alarape Suleiman and Saheed Raheem, are stewards at the place of worship destroyed.

The defence counsel led by Mr Abimbola Ige prayed the court to grant their clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The court adjourned the case to Sept. 13 for hearing.