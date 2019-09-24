Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted Omoyele Sowore bail after nearly two months in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The former presidential candidate was asked to drop his passport with the court as part of his bail conditions in a ruling on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Sowore was arrested by the DSS on August 3 for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

On August 8, Justice Taiwo granted the DSS' ex-parte motion to keep Sowore for 45 days while the agency concluded its investigations.

The DSS filed the motion under Section 27 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, and accused the Sahara Reporters founder of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the President Muhammadu Buhari government, re-elected in February.

Sowore challenged the court's decision last month, but Justice Evelyn Maha, also of the Abuja Federal High Court, declined to hear his application, saying it would amount to sitting on an appeal over a ruling by a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

Sowore then filed a fresh bail application in court on September 13, leading to his eventual bail from custody.

During Tuesday's ruling, Justice Taiwo struck out an application by the DSS to continue to keep Sowore in detention pending his arraignment in court.

Last week, the FG filed seven counts of treasonable felony and money laundering against Sowore.