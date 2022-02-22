RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 2 weeks

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The NDLEA told the court that the suspects are currently the subject of a drug trafficking investigation.

Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 14 days (ChannelsTV)
Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 14 days (ChannelsTV)

The application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and six other for two weeks has been granted.

Recommended articles

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted the agency’s application on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The NDLEA was reported to have told the court that the suspects are currently the subject of a drug trafficking investigation.

Last week, the anti-narcotic agency declared Kyari wanted over alleged links with an international drug cartel.

Hours after he was declared wanted, the Nigeria Police Force arrested him alongside four other officers and handed them over to the NDLEA operatives in Abuja.

Details later…

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps urges FG to honour agreement with ASUU

Reps urges FG to honour agreement with ASUU

Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 2 weeks

Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 2 weeks

Ex-Minister of Water Resources sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Ex-Minister of Water Resources sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Okorocha’s arraignment stalled over non-service of court documents

Okorocha’s arraignment stalled over non-service of court documents

FG to launch national campaign against ritual murders

FG to launch national campaign against ritual murders

Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues

Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

APC South-South lawmakers endorse Yahaya Bello for presidency

APC South-South lawmakers endorse Yahaya Bello for presidency

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)