Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 2 weeks

The application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and six other for two weeks has been granted.
The NDLEA told the court that the suspects are currently the subject of a drug trafficking investigation.
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted the agency’s application on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Last week, the anti-narcotic agency declared Kyari wanted over alleged links with an international drug cartel.
Hours after he was declared wanted, the Nigeria Police Force arrested him alongside four other officers and handed them over to the NDLEA operatives in Abuja.
