ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court grants ₦10m bail each to 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters

Bayo Wahab

The court further ordered them to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

The defendants were arrested during the #Endbadgovernance protest. [Daily Trust]
The defendants were arrested during the #Endbadgovernance protest. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The accused persons are Buhari Lawal, Michael Adaramoye, Suleiman Yakubu, Mosiu Sadiq, Angel Innocent, Opaluwa Simon, Bashir Bello, Abdusalam Zubairu, Adeyemi Abayomi and Nuradeen Khakis.

Apart from the treason allegation against them, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and inciting mutiny, all of which are punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

It would be recalled that the defendants were arrested during the nationwide protest against bad governance and economic hardship between August 1 and August 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demonstration turned violent in many parts of the country as irate youths looted stores and vandalised public properties.

Looting and violence erupt as Kano youths protest with weapons. [Premium Times]
Looting and violence erupt as Kano youths protest with weapons. [Premium Times] Pulse Nigeria

During their arraignment before Justice Emeka Nwite on Monday, September 2, 2024, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Despite their bail applications, Justice Nwite ordered they be remanded in prison custody pending a ruling on their bail applications on September 11.

While delivering the rulings on the applications on Wednesday, the judge asked each of the protesters to produce sureties who must have properties in Abuja and must deposit documents of the properties to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also ordered them to produce one surety each, who are based in Abuja and willing to deposit their international passports and three recent passport photographs with the court.

The court further ordered them to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

Justice Nwite fixed September 27 for the commencement of their trial.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina Gov vows to collaborate to address Nigeria’s challenges

Katsina Gov vows to collaborate to address Nigeria’s challenges

Oba of Benin orders traditional rite to make Edo election free of violence

Oba of Benin orders traditional rite to make Edo election free of violence

Presidency, NASS design strategies to support Maiduguri flood victims

Presidency, NASS design strategies to support Maiduguri flood victims

DSS didn't invade your office - Civil society group debunks SERAP's claim

DSS didn't invade your office - Civil society group debunks SERAP's claim

Nigerian students endorse Edo PDP candidate, Ighodalo for governor

Nigerian students endorse Edo PDP candidate, Ighodalo for governor

We won't take it - ASUU condemns sack of 5 lecturers in Lagos, Kogi, Ebonyi

We won't take it - ASUU condemns sack of 5 lecturers in Lagos, Kogi, Ebonyi

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes

Eno praises youths for avoiding #Endbadgovernance protest, unveils empowerment plans

Eno praises youths for avoiding #Endbadgovernance protest, unveils empowerment plans

Court grants ₦10m bail each to 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters

Court grants ₦10m bail each to 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi Estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised [Daily Trust]

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised