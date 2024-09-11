Court grants ₦10m bail each to 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters

The accused persons are Buhari Lawal, Michael Adaramoye, Suleiman Yakubu, Mosiu Sadiq, Angel Innocent, Opaluwa Simon, Bashir Bello, Abdusalam Zubairu, Adeyemi Abayomi and Nuradeen Khakis.

Apart from the treason allegation against them, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and inciting mutiny, all of which are punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

It would be recalled that the defendants were arrested during the nationwide protest against bad governance and economic hardship between August 1 and August 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demonstration turned violent in many parts of the country as irate youths looted stores and vandalised public properties.

Pulse Nigeria

During their arraignment before Justice Emeka Nwite on Monday, September 2, 2024, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Despite their bail applications, Justice Nwite ordered they be remanded in prison custody pending a ruling on their bail applications on September 11.

While delivering the rulings on the applications on Wednesday, the judge asked each of the protesters to produce sureties who must have properties in Abuja and must deposit documents of the properties to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also ordered them to produce one surety each, who are based in Abuja and willing to deposit their international passports and three recent passport photographs with the court.

The court further ordered them to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail conditions.