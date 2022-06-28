RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court grants Farah Dagogo bail after 60 days in detention

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Lead counsel to Dagogo wondered why the court took over two months...

Peterside tackles Wike as court remands Rivers gov aspirant, Dagogo
Peterside tackles Wike as court remands Rivers gov aspirant, Dagogo

The Rivers State High Court, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, granted bail to Hon. Farah Dagogo, the embattled former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Recommended articles

The bail approval came after he had spent about 60 days in detention.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Cosmos Enweluzo, SAN, lead counsel to Dagogo, said he was happy that his client has been granted bail but wondered why the court took over two months to grant the defendant bail.

In his words,“Where there is rule of law, the right and liberty of a citizen must be respected and honoured. We are talking about a citizen who is a member of the National Assembly. But in all things, we give glory to God and also express profane gratitude to the Judge for extending his discretion and magnanimity”.

The lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives was arrested barely 24 hours after the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared him wanted for alleged instigation of “thugs” to disrupt activities at the PDP state secretariat along Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

It was on basis of the allegation that he was whisked away at the screening hall of the South-South zonal office of the PDP during the governorship screening of the party in April.

Presiding Justice, Chiwendu Nwogu, in his ruling, granted the lawmaker bail with the conditions that he must produce one surety with the sum of N20 million.

Nwogu also ordered Dagogo to deposit his international passport and barred him from travelling outside the country without leave of the court pending his trial at the court.

Justice Nwogu also ruled that the surety must be a citizen of Nigeria and an indigene of Rivers State who must have a registered document of title that resides within Rivers State and Port Harcourt metropolis.

He ruled further that the legal assistant of the court will verify the address of the surety and both the defendant and the surety would tender two passport photographs each and three years of tax clearance.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If INEC has functional server, they'll find Tinubu's certificates – Uzodinma

If INEC has functional server, they'll find Tinubu's certificates – Uzodinma

Senate to probe petition against Ex-CJN, Tanko Muhammad

Senate to probe petition against Ex-CJN, Tanko Muhammad

Court grants Farah Dagogo bail after 60 days in detention

Court grants Farah Dagogo bail after 60 days in detention

Rent your house to Yahoo boys and spend 15 years in jail — EFCC

Rent your house to Yahoo boys and spend 15 years in jail — EFCC

Army caution officers against leakage of classified, secret documents

Army caution officers against leakage of classified, secret documents

Senate insists on probe of Tanko Muhammad, former CJN

Senate insists on probe of Tanko Muhammad, former CJN

We will kneel for Wike if he dumps party - PDP

We will kneel for Wike if he dumps party - PDP

Buhari to pay state visit to Portugal, participate in UN Ocean Conference

Buhari to pay state visit to Portugal, participate in UN Ocean Conference

FG restates commitment to support NYSC scheme, corps members

FG restates commitment to support NYSC scheme, corps members

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil