Court grants DSS permission to detain bandits negotiator for 60 more days

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted permission on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following an ex-parte motion moved by Ahmed Magaji, counsel for the DSS.

The DSS had urged the court to grant its reliefs to enable it to conclude its investigation on Mamu.

Recall that before his arrest, Mamu had been leading the negotiation with bandits for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers the terrorists kidnapped in March.

But on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the terrorist negotiator was arrested at Cairo International Airport while awaiting a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Following his arrest, the DSS raided his residence where military uniforms and a large stash of foreign currencies and denominations were allegedly found.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya described the items found in Mamu’s house as incriminating materials.

He said, “So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.

”Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments. While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court.”