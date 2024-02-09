ADVERTISEMENT
Court grants bail to suspended UNICAL law dean

Ima Elijah

The charges against Ndifon and Anyanwu revolve around alleged sexual harassment and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Prof Cyril Ndifon [PM News]
The court, presided over by Justice James Omotoso, granted bail to Prof Cyril Ndifon in the sum of ₦250 million with two sureties, while his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu, was granted bail in the sum of ₦50 million, also with two sureties.

The charges against Ndifon and Anyanwu revolve around alleged sexual harassment and an attempt to pervert the course of justice. The defendants faced an amended four-count charge in the court proceedings.

Justice Omotoso explained that the bail conditions included strict adherence to certain undertakings.

"The defendants must file an undertaking not to interfere with the case, readiness to attend trial, and not to cause delay," the judge stated during the ruling on the bail application.

Following the granting of bail, the judge adjourned the matter till Monday, February 12, for the continuation of the hearing.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

