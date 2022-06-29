The Magistrate Court in Wuse, Abuja, has granted bail to Ameerah Safiyanu, aka Ameerah Sufyan.
Court frees false kidnap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’
The citizen claimed that she and 16 other residents of Abuja were kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to a forest.
The Twitter user was charged by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command for false kidnap alarm.
Ameerah was arrested on June 17 after days of search amid Nigerians’ condemnation of the government and security agencies over worsening insecurity.
On June 14, Ameerah alleged that the victims, including three pregnant women and two children, were abducted by men in police uniforms.
On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the court granted the defendant bail over mental health issues.
