Court frees El-Zakzaky and his wife, says they have no case to answer

bayo wahab

A Kaduna State High Court has freed Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zeenat El-Zakzaky.

Gideon Kurada, the presiding judge on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, held that the Kaduna State Government failed to establish a prima facie case against El-Zakzaky and his wife.

The Shi’ite leader and his wife had been arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace, among others.

The defendants, who had been in detention since December 2015 had pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were arrested following clashes between IMN members and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.

However, the prosecution was reported to have closed its case after calling 15 witnesses.

It would be recalled that on July 1, the lead counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana argued that all the 15 witnesses presented by the prosecution failed to establish any connection between his clients and the charges levelled against them.

Falana prayed the court to dismiss the charges and rule in favour of his clients.

Eventually, the court on Wednesday agreed with the defendants and ruled in favour of their no-case submission.

