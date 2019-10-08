The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has discovered not less than N280,555,010.65 in Invictus Oil and Gas Limited and Invictus Investment Limited’s bank accounts.

The anti-graft agency said it found N240,250,904.46 and N40,304,106.19, warehoused in the Nigerian bank accounts of the companies owned by Obinwanne Okeke, aka Invictus Obi, the ringleader of a cyber crime syndicate who's currently standing trial in the United States of America (USA) for an alleged $11 million cyber fraud.

EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, told a Federal High Court in Lagos that the funds were suspected to be proceeds of the $11 million internet fraud and urged the judge to order their forfeiture to the Federal Government to prevent Obi from dissipating same.

In an affidavit filed in support of the application, EFCC investigator, Ariyo Muritala, made known that the commission assigned him alongside others to investigate a request for information on Okeke and three others by the United States Department of Justice, Office of the Legal Attache, US Consulate General.

“I know as a fact and verily believe that our investigation has revealed the following ear-aching and mind-boggling findings: (a)That the Obinwanne George Okeke is a strong leader of a cybercrime syndicate specialised in business email compromise. (b) That the said syndicate has defrauded many innocent and unsuspecting victims. (g) That the said Obiwanne George Okeke has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States of America for cybercrime-related offences. (h) That if these funds are not forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Obiwanne George Okeke and his cronies will dissipate same,” Muritala said in the affidavit.”

Following an ex parte application by the EFCC, Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the temporary forfeiture of the money discovered.