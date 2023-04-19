The sports category has moved to a new website.
Court fixes May 30 for continuation of EFCC suit against Bello’s nephew

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello and three others were arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)for alleged ₦‎3 billion.

Gov Yahaya Bello (RipplesNigeria)
Gov Yahaya Bello (RipplesNigeria)

Bello and three others were arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)for alleged ₦‎3 billion.

When the matter in the suit marked ABJ/CR/573/2022 (FRN Vs. Ali Bello and 3 others was called on Tuesday, the prosecution, led by Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, called their first witness Mr Nicholas Oyemomoni from the American International School, Abuja.

Oyemomoni however, could not complete his testimony because the defence team, led by Mr Abubakar Aliyu, SAN, objected to documents, which the EFCC sought to tender in evidence through him.

Aliyu prayed the court to allow him raise the objection in his final written address while admitting the documents provisionally.

The prosecuting counsel objected to this on the grounds that the documents could not be provisionally admitted.

The judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu thereafter adjourned the matter until May 30 and 31 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) recalls that the court admitted Bello and the three others to bail on Feb. 20 in the sum of N500 million.

News Agency Of Nigeria

