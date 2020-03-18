NAN reports that the suit filed by Sanusi, in an ex parte motion seeking the court to stop the PCACC, its Chairman Muhyi Rimingado, Attorney-General of Kano State and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, from investigating him.

The court had on March 6 restrained the PCACC from investigating Sanusi and ordered the maintenance of status quo pending the hearing of the matter.

The Respondents in the suit are: Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Muhyi Rimingado, Attorney General of Kano State and the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel to the first and second respondent, Mr Usman Fari, filed a counter affidavit dated March 17.

Counsel to the third and fourth respondent, Mr Khalifa Hashim, filed an application pursuant to order 48 dated March 17, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

Responding, Counsel to the applicant, Nasiru Dangiri, SAN, prayed for an extension of time in order to respond to the motion filed by the respondent challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

Justice Lewis Allagoa, adjourned the suit until March 23, for hearing of the originating summons and substantive matter.

PCACC investigating Sanusi over alleged land racketeering at Hotoron Arewa and Bubbugaje, in Kano.

Others being investigated by the commission over the alleged racketeering include Sarki Ibrahim (Makanan Kano) and Shehu Dankadai (Sarkin Shanun Kano).