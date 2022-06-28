RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Justice Nyako said Kanu must explain the reason why he breached the previous bail he enjoyed before he could be granted another.

A file photo of Nnamdi Kanu (second left) at the court in Abuja. (Kola Sulaimon/AFP).
A file photo of Nnamdi Kanu (second left) at the court in Abuja. (Kola Sulaimon/AFP).

The application for bail by Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been dismissed.

Recommended articles

In her ruling on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja said the suit was a gross abuse of the court process.

The judge added that the suit was an attempt to continue to litigate issues that have already been ruled on.

Justice Nyako said since the ruling in July 2017 when Kanu was granted bail Kanu, the suit has suffered 15 adjournments, adding that the matter has yet to enter a substantive hearing, Channels TV reports.

The trial judge also said she was not satisfied with the reason Kanu gave for his failure to appear in court for the continuation of his trial.

The judge said records of the court show that the IPOB leader has never been denied a fair hearing.

She maintained that Kanu was represented by his lawyer on the day his bail was revoked while adding that the court could vacate a previous order when confronted with a cogent and verifiable reason.

“In the instant case, I have not been given any, neither have I been given any reason to set aside the order.” the judge said.

Justice Nyako said Kanu must explain the reason why he breached the previous bail he enjoyed before he could be granted another.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa needs approximately USD 2.8 trillion to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions - Research

Africa needs approximately USD 2.8 trillion to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions - Research

Organ Transplant: NDPB to investigate citizens’ data privacy breach

Organ Transplant: NDPB to investigate citizens’ data privacy breach

Hajj: 400 intending pilgrims leave Kano for Saudi Arabia

Hajj: 400 intending pilgrims leave Kano for Saudi Arabia

Katsina varsity disowns “one-man protester

Katsina varsity disowns “one-man” protester

CJN’s Resignation: Buhari expresses mixed feelings as he swears in Ariwoola

CJN’s Resignation: Buhari expresses mixed feelings as he swears in Ariwoola

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

3 die, 2 injured as diesel tanker explodes in Lokoja – FRSC

3 die, 2 injured as diesel tanker explodes in Lokoja – FRSC

Police: We are here for serious business, says AIG

Police: We are here for serious business, says AIG

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil