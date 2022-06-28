Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

In her ruling on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja said the suit was a gross abuse of the court process.

The judge added that the suit was an attempt to continue to litigate issues that have already been ruled on.

Justice Nyako said since the ruling in July 2017 when Kanu was granted bail Kanu, the suit has suffered 15 adjournments, adding that the matter has yet to enter a substantive hearing, Channels TV reports.

The trial judge also said she was not satisfied with the reason Kanu gave for his failure to appear in court for the continuation of his trial.

The judge said records of the court show that the IPOB leader has never been denied a fair hearing.

She maintained that Kanu was represented by his lawyer on the day his bail was revoked while adding that the court could vacate a previous order when confronted with a cogent and verifiable reason.

“In the instant case, I have not been given any, neither have I been given any reason to set aside the order.” the judge said.