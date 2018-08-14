Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court dismisses murder charge filed against Lagos State PDP Chairman

Moshood Salvador Court dismisses murder charge filed against Lagos State PDP Chairman

Salvador was remanded in the Kirikiri Prisons following his arraignment at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court alongside 10 others on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful killing on July 25.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court dismisses murder charge filed against Lagos State PDP Chairman play

Moshood Salvador, Lagos State PDP Chairman

(today)

An Ikeja High Court has dismissed the murder charge filed against Mr Moshood Salvador, the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the PDP.

Salvador was remanded in the Kirikiri Prisons following his arraignment at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court alongside 10 others on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful killing on July 25.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the vacation judge, Justice Obafemi Adamson dismissed  charge after entertaining submissions from counsels in a counter suit challenging the charge filed by Salvador against the state.

Justice Adamson in the ruling said that in view of the advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP,) which exonerated the PDP Chairman from the murder charge, Salvador should be released from the Kirikiri Prison.

Earlier, Mr Olaitan Soetan, an Assistant Director from the DPP had informed the court that there was a new “development regarding” Salvador’s prayers in the counter suit.

Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), Salvador’s defence counsel also told the court: “the matter has been overtaken by circumstances.

He urged the court to still grant all prayers sought.

Salvador and the 10 other defendants were charged over alleged murder of Mr Adeniyi Aborishade, the PDP Chairman of the Apapa Local Government Area (LGA).

Aborishade was allegedly murdered on July 21, during the PDP’s “visitation meeting” that held at Igbosuku Village, Eti-Osa LGA.

The offences contravene Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo finally shuts down notorious Police unitbullet
2 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
3 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos PDP needs prayers for headway in 2019, says Ogunlewe
PDP Party accuses Presidency of blackmailing NASS
Adeniyi Aborishade The 5 accused PDP chieftains are not my husband's killers - wife of late PDP chieftain
Buhari President in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
Defection Season Gov Okorocha wants you to know that no one else will be dumping APC
Ademola Adeleke Senator reportedly failed to graduate from American university
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Osun Election Forgery allegation: Again, PDP clears Adeleke for guber poll
Femi Gbajabiamila Defection: APC remains strong
Nigerian News Roundup A failed coup, a festival of defections, a kidnapped Senator and other top stories of the week

Local

#EndSARS: Good things happen when Buhari is not around – Nigerians react on Twitter
End SARS Good things happen when Buhari is not around – Nigerians react on Twitter
No Foreign pressure on Buhari not to run in 2019 – Presidency
Buhari No foreign pressure on President to drop second term bid – Presidency
WHO to donate 31 million doses of Yellow fever vaccines to Nigeria
WHO Agency to donate 31 million doses of Yellow fever vaccines to Nigeria
The victims were intercepted by the Nigeria Immigration Service on their way to Libya.
Trafficking Immigration arrests suspected human trafficker, rescues 7 victims