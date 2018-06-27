Court dismisses bail application of jailed ex-governor Nyame

news

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has dismissed the bail application filed by convicted former governor of Taraba, Jolly Nyame .

The ex-governor asked the court to release him from prison on medical grounds, pending determination of his appeal against his conviction.

But Justice Adebukola Banjoko, who had jailed Nyame, denied the bail application, ruling that it was "unmeritorious."

The judge said bail is never granted to a convict as a matter of right but only under "exceptional circumstances," which could include ill health.

She, however, added that Nyame's application, although based on health grounds, did not provide any credible materials to warrant granting him bail.

In the application, the ex-governor claimed that he is being denied access to his traditional herbal medicine in prison. He said he was using the medicine to treat hypertension and diabetes before his conviction.

Nyame is currently serving 14-year jail term in Kuje prison, Abuja.

On May 30, 2018, Justice Banjoko convicted the ex-governor on corruption charges involving the diversion of over N1 billion belonging to Taraba State.