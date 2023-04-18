The sports category has moved to a new website.

Court declares NNPCL Non-Executive Chairman Ararume’s sack illegal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Ekwo awarded ₦‎5 billion as damages in favour of Ararume.

Delivering judgment in the matter on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo said that his removal was unconstitutional and as such the court restored him as the Non- Executive Chairman of the company with full benefits.

The judge also set aside every decision taken by the board that was appointed after Ararume’s removal.

Justice Ekwo awarded ₦‎5 billion as damages in favour of Ararume.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Ararume sued the Federal Government, praying the court to declare his sack as NNPC board chairman illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

He contended that his removal by vide letter Jan. 17, 2022 with reference number SGF. 3V111/86 was a violation of the CAMA law under which NNPCL was incorporated.

Apart from asking the court to issue an order to return him to office, Ararume also demanded for N100 billion as compensation for the damages he suffered following the unlawful removal.

News Agency Of Nigeria



