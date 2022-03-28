Court clears ex-Minister Turaki of money laundering charge

He said that the prosecution could not establish a prima facie case against them.

Justice Ekwo said that the defendants dislodged all the evidence of the prosecution witnesses called in the matter during cross examination, describing the 12 witnesses relied on by EFCC as “tainted witnesses.”

The judge said that it was established during cross examination that Turaki was not a signatory to the account of the ministry and did not authorise any payment or make any transfer of funds.

He aligned with the argument that held the former minister was not a member of the Ministerial Tender Board and that there was no inflow of funds from the account of the ministry to Turaki’s company.