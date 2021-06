Court blocks Ondo govt from investigating accused CJ

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fagboyegun, who claimed to be a stepbrother to the state’s chief judge, in the viral video, had alleged that Akeredolu instigated his detention for three years for going to their father’s house.

The state government, through the Attorney General, had ordered for Justice Akeredolu’s investigation.

However, the judge had filed a suit challenging the action of the state government.

While the chief judge is the plaintiff, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the National Judicial Council (NJC), Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State Attorney General (AG), the state’s House of Assembly and the Inspector General of Police are 1st to 6th defendants respectively in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2016/2021.