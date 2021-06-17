RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court blocks Ondo govt from investigating accused CJ

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, restrained the Ondo State government from investigating the state’s Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu over a viral video made by a citizen of the state, Olupelumi Fagboyegun.

Ondo state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu. [thehopenewspaper]
Ondo state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu. [thehopenewspaper] Pulse Nigeria

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who gave the order while delivering a judgment in the suit brought by the CJ against Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and others, described the move to probe the embattled judge as “unconstitutional and illegal.”

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fagboyegun, who claimed to be a stepbrother to the state’s chief judge, in the viral video, had alleged that Akeredolu instigated his detention for three years for going to their father’s house.

The state government, through the Attorney General, had ordered for Justice Akeredolu’s investigation.

However, the judge had filed a suit challenging the action of the state government.

While the chief judge is the plaintiff, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the National Judicial Council (NJC), Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State Attorney General (AG), the state’s House of Assembly and the Inspector General of Police are 1st to 6th defendants respectively in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2016/2021.

NAN also reports that since the case began, the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th defendants had not been represented in court.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops kill several ISWAP terrorists, arrest Chadian kidnapper

EFCC begs Chief Judge not to reassign Maina’s case to another judge

Court blocks Ondo govt from investigating accused CJ

Gov Umahi celebrates arrest of leader of kidnap gang in Ebonyi

Maiduguri residents troop out to welcome President Buhari

Complete projects or refund payments -Kaduna govt warns contractors

Jimoh Ibrahim donates N10m for rebuilding of LG Secretariat burnt during EndSARS protest

Lagos govt to begin demolition of buildings under powerlines, others

Gov Uzodinma: 'Our people want a constitution that devolves more powers to states'