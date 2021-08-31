Court bars Obaseki from enforcing compulsory COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The governor had announced last week that unvaccinated people will be barred from large gatherings starting from the second week of September 2021.

He said people will be required to present proof of receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination before they can be allowed in both high traffic public and private places.

However, on Tuesday, August 31, the court granted an ex-parte application to suspend the directive pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

Presiding judge, Stephen Dalyop Pam, adjourned the suit till September 10 for hearing of the substantive motion.

The application was filed by one Charles Osaretin against the governor and five others, according to a report by TheCable.

Obaseki issued the directive last week even though the state has vaccinated well below 100,000 residents since March.

He said his government hopes to vaccinate 60% of Edo residents within the next one year to build herd immunity against COVID-19.

The CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, on Tuesday praised Obaseki's effort to vaccinate people in his state.

"We are getting request from Edo State for additional vaccines. This is highly commendable," he said.

A total of 2,897,201 have received at least one dose of AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines in Nigeria since March.