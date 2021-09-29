Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order while delivering judgment in an application filed by the former governor seeking an order of court prohibiting the EFCC from retrying him on a charge for which he had already been tried and convicted.
Court bars EFCC from retrying Orji Uzor Kalu
The Federal High Court has prohibited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from retrying former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.
The judge said: “An order is hereby made prohibiting the Federal Government through the EFCC from retrying the applicant (Kalu) on charge no. FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 since there was no order in the judgment of the Supreme Court for the retrial of Kalu."
