The police charged Esther Engbeke, Tamnatonye Jacob, Wodu Ebikebomu, Emmanuel Dorgu and Sinclair Thursday with alleged conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The accused had denied the charge and told the court that they contemplated disclosing a location where Dickson stashed cash to benefit from the whistle-blowing policy of the Federal Government.

They have been in prison since their arrest in May 2018.

Justice Okara had on Feb, 27, granted Mr Tamnatonye Jacob, the fifth accused bail in sum of N2 million on health grounds.

Justice Okara orderedthe four defendants to each produce one surety who must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 12.

Okara adjourned the case until May 20, for continuation of defence.

NAN reports Insp. Ekpang Columba, a witness stated that the Police got a complaint from Special Assistant to Dickson on Domestic Matters.

Columba, also the Investigating Police Officer, had testified on Dec. 12, 2018, during the cross-examination that no weapon was found on the accused when they were arrested.

The Police got a complaint from the Special Assistant, Domestic to Gov. Dickson, that the suspects are targeting the place where the governor stashes cash, that is the subject of the complaints, Columba said.