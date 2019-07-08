The police arraigned them on July 3 on a three counts of conspiracy, not giving information and culpable homicide.

The judge, Justice Mohammed Idris granted them bail after their Counsel, Mr M.O Onyilokwu prayed Court to admit his clients to bail.

Justice Idris also ordered the defendants to produce one surety each, who must not be below the level of an assistant director in a federal civil service.

He added that the surety must have landed property in Abuja and must swore to affidavit of means while the defendants must deposit their travelling documents with the court.

In addition, he ordered that failure to perfect the bail conditions, they should be remanded in the prison.

The prosecution Counsel, Mr Dabo Yakubu told the court on July 3 that the defendants, Christian Francis 17 and David Ogwu 16 conspired between themselves to commit the offence on April 27.

He said that the defendants who are 100 level students of University of Abuja went to the Dome Hotel Abuja for a pool party.

Yakubu added that the defendants and one Emmanuel Balogun now (deceased) entered the pool together to swim.

ALSO READ: Elisha Abbo tells court he's 'not guilty' over slapping incident

He alleged that when the defendants noticed that the deceased had completely drown, they swan out of the pool, dressed up and left to school.

He further alleged that the defendants failed to inform any public servant that the deceased do not know how to swim.

Police said the offence contravened Sections 97, 224 and 138 (b).

They pleaded not guilty to the allegations against them.