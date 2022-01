Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till Wednesday

The court adjourned the proceedings after the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) objected to the fresh charges against him.

He said the Federal Government failed to promptly serve him the fresh 15 amended charges it brought before the court.

Kanu, through his team of lawyers, also accused the FG of denying him the necessary facility to defend the charges against him.

The lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, argued that the amended charges were served on them barely 24 hours before the scheduled hearing.

Ozekhome said, “My Lord, the proposed amended charges were served on us yesterday (Monday) evening. As I speak to you, my lord, the defendant, who was just brought in, has not even seen the charges which he is being told to enter his plea.

“With due respect, that is not justice. It is ambushing. I know that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act allows the Federal Government to amend, but this is the sixth amendment they are making, and each time they do it, they serve us a day to the hearing, just to frustrate the trial.”