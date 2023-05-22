Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

The matter was fixed for June 20 by the court registrar for the adoption of applications filed by parties following the absence of Justice Binta Nyako in court.

Justice Nyako was said to have gone for an official assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge had, on May 3, warned lawyers to the DSS and Kanu against truncating proceedings in the next adjourned date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyako gave the warning following the day’s proceeding that could not go on due to an oral application by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, seeking more time to respond to a further affidavit served on him by Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), in the open court.

NAN reports that Kanu, through his team of lawyers, had sued the DSS and its Director General as 1st and 2nd respondents in the matter.

Kanu, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, prayed the court for permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him to have unhindered access to his medical doctor, among others.

The court had, on February 1, granted Kanu, the permission to apply for an order of mandamus he sought after an ex-parte motion moved by Ozekhome to the effect.

But in a preliminary objection filed by the DSS, the security outfit urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

It argued that there was a subsisting judgement of a sister court delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on June 3, 2022 in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1585/2021 between Kanu and DG of DSS and two others wherein the court dealt substantially with the issue of allowing the IPOB leader access to his personal physician.