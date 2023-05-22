The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The matter was fixed for June 20 following the absence of Justice Binta Nyako in court.

Nnamdi Kanu has been involved in legal battles with the Federal Government since he was first arrested in 2015 for an alleged treasonable felony [STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images]
Nnamdi Kanu has been involved in legal battles with the Federal Government since he was first arrested in 2015 for an alleged treasonable felony [STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The matter was fixed for June 20 by the court registrar for the adoption of applications filed by parties following the absence of Justice Binta Nyako in court.

Justice Nyako was said to have gone for an official assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge had, on May 3, warned lawyers to the DSS and Kanu against truncating proceedings in the next adjourned date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyako gave the warning following the day’s proceeding that could not go on due to an oral application by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, seeking more time to respond to a further affidavit served on him by Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), in the open court.

NAN reports that Kanu, through his team of lawyers, had sued the DSS and its Director General as 1st and 2nd respondents in the matter.

Kanu, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, prayed the court for permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him to have unhindered access to his medical doctor, among others.

The court had, on February 1, granted Kanu, the permission to apply for an order of mandamus he sought after an ex-parte motion moved by Ozekhome to the effect.

But in a preliminary objection filed by the DSS, the security outfit urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

It argued that there was a subsisting judgement of a sister court delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on June 3, 2022 in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1585/2021 between Kanu and DG of DSS and two others wherein the court dealt substantially with the issue of allowing the IPOB leader access to his personal physician.

It said the instant suit was similar to the earlier one and that Kanu had filed an appeal against the judgment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

NNPP withdraws election petition against APC senator-elect in Ondo

NNPP withdraws election petition against APC senator-elect in Ondo

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

Buhari happy to leave Nigeria's economy in Tinubu's 'very competent hands'

Buhari happy to leave Nigeria's economy in Tinubu's 'very competent hands'

Sanwo-Olu believes Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago

Sanwo-Olu believes Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89