Pinnacle had filed the suit asking the court to order ICPC to pay it N1 billion for unlawfully withholding its money domiciled in Zenith bank without a valid court order.

The matter which had been adjourned until Oct. 8 could not hold because the court did not sit.

The judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, was said to be away on another official assignment.

Other reliefs sought by Pinnacle include a declaration that the act of ICPC in ordering Zenith bank to place a “post-no-debit” restriction on its account without any court order was ultra vires, unlawful, injurious, unconstitutional and a breach of Pinnacle’s right to its movable property.

“A declaration that the act of Zenith bank in placing a “post-no-debit” restriction on its account without any court order and or any valid order was unlawful and unconstitutional.”

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from placing any restriction on the plaintiff’s account with Zenith bank without a valid and competent court order.

The matter has been adjourned until Nov. 6.