Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court adjourns Dokpesi’s N5bn suit against Lai Mohammed, AGF until Oct

Lai Mohammed Defamation: Court adjourns Dokpesi’s N5bn suit against Minister, AGF until Oct

Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and chairman emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, filed the suit on April 30, seeking N5 billion damages from the defendants for alleged defamation.

  • Published:
Lai Mohammed says PDP members are "certified architects of rigging and thuggery". play Defamation: Court adjourns Dokpesi’s N5bn suit against Lai Mohammed, AGF until Oct (Nation)

FCT High Court, Apo, on Monday adjourned until Oct.23, the alleged N5billion defamation suit, instituted by Chief Raymond Dokpesi against the Minister of Information and Culture and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and chairman emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, filed the suit on April 30, seeking N5 billion damages from the defendants for alleged defamation.

He alleged that Information Minister, Lai Mohammed and the Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami (SAN), defamed his character by the inclusion of his name on the treasury looters’ list.

The plaintiff had told the court that the Information Minister had on March 30, during a press conference, portrayed him as “a corrupt and crooked person, a dishonest man and a thief.”

Dokpesi through his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the court that the minister’s action negatively affected his reputation and that his image had been seriously injured.

The plaintiff said he had suffered considerable distress, odium, obloquy, ridicule in political analysis in the media.

Dokpesi besides the N5 billion damages,  is also asking the court to order the defendants to publish a full retraction of the said publication.

He further asked the court to order the defendants to tender an unreserved apology to him in all the major electronic and print media outlets in the country.

He further urged the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their servants, agents, partners, representatives, from further writing, publishing defamatory words about the plaintiff.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the plaintiff’s counsel, Ennaemeka Adasu, holding brief for Ozekhome, informed the court that the matter was slated for hearing and all the five plaintiff’s witnesses were in court.

He, however, told the court that the defendants’ counsel only this morning in court, served the plaintiff with a notice of preliminary objection on the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

Adasu , who argued that the service on his client in court this morning was done in bad faith and in the circumstance, requested for an adjournment to enable him respond to the objection.

Justice  Adegboyega Adeniyi, upheld the plaintiff counsel’s submission and adjourned  the case until Oct. 23 for hearing of the preliminary objection.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Adewole Minister of Health says some doctors should become farmers...bullet
3 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for...bullet

Related Articles

Osun Election Lai says PDP members are 'certified architects of rigging and thuggery'
Pulse Blogger My country is an entertainment industry
Yusuf Bichi Arewa youths react to appointment of new DSS DG
Herdsmen Crisis Lai Mohammed says killings have reduced, lists security measures taken by government
DSS FG defends appointment of Bichi as Director General
DSS Edwin Clark, others call Buhari the most tribalistic president over agency's new DG
2019 Elections Your predictions are fake, psychological warfare – FG attacks HSBC, Economists
Kemi Adeosun Minister resigns from Buhari's cabinet following NYSC certificate forgery scandal
Boko Haram Troops engage terrorists in fierce gun battle in Borno
Kemi Adeosun Buhari accepts Minister's resignation with a replacement

Local

National Assembly NASS resumption postponement justified — Analysts
Buhari approves payment of N22.68bn Nigerian Airways retirees
Nigerian Airways Buhari approves payment of N22.68bn to retirees after 15 years, N20b to universities
Saraki, other presidential aspirants meet PDP leadership, Govs
National Assembly NASS resumption postponement insensitive – ANRP
Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 others from Swiss ship Nigeria
In Nigeria Pirates kidnap 7 Filipinos, 5 other foreigners from Swiss ship
X
Advertisement