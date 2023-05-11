Court adjourns Atiku’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory to next week
In the petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023, INEC, Tinubu, and the APC are listed as respondents.
Recommended articles
The PDP and Atiku are challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In the petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023, INEC, Tinubu, and the APC are listed as respondents.
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Bauchi govt. secures ₦3.4bn housing loan
FG allocates ₦22.4bn for inmate feeding in correctional centres
Lagos Govt arraigns Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate for alleged terrorism
No civil servant in Cross River promoted in 7 years
Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s case until September 14
Court adjourns Atiku’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory to next week
FG assures continuation of projects under Tinubu's administration
BVN has no expiry date - CBN
BREAKING: Atiku makes appearance at Court
Pulse Sports
Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash
Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season
Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder
AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best
U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination
Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday
ADVERTISEMENT