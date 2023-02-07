ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court acquits Jide Omokore of $1.6bn fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal High Court, Abuja has discharged and acquitted Jide Omokore, Chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nigeria Limited and an ally of former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke of fraud.

Jide Omokore and EFCC officials arriving the Federal High Court, Abuja (Pulse)
Jide Omokore and EFCC officials arriving the Federal High Court, Abuja (Pulse)

The court, however, convicted Omokore’s co-accused, Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere for recieving car gifts, an offence contrary to Section 98 of the Criminal Code Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Delivering judgment on the alleged 1.6 billion dollar fraud charge leveled against the defendant the trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba held that the prosecution failed to prove it’s case beyond reasonable doubt against Omokore.

The judge held that the prosecution failed to establish the offence of obtaining by false pretence, conspiracy, fraud and conversion leveled against Omokore.

He subsequent discharged and acquitted him.

The judge, however, found Briggs and Membere guilty of official corruption under Section 98 of the Criminal Code Act and convicted them of same.

The judge said that Briggs and Membere collected car gifts which they admitted to in their extra judicial statements.

Justice Dimgba said that being public officials, he was satisfied that the manner in which they received the car gifts was unethical.

He ordered that the convicts be remanded in EFCC custody pending their sentencing on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the offence of public corruption under Section 98 of the Criminal Code Act attracts a seven-year jail term.

NAN also reports that the defendants were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 15-count charge on July 4, 2016.

They were alleged to have fraudulently diverted about $1.6 dollars alleged to be part of proceeds of sales of petroleum products belonging to the Federal Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 important tech skills that will supercharge your life in 2023

5 important tech skills that will supercharge your life in 2023

Naira Scarcity: Tinubu tells Nigerians what to do

Naira Scarcity: Tinubu tells Nigerians what to do

Court acquits Jide Omokore of $1.6bn fraud

Court acquits Jide Omokore of $1.6bn fraud

I’ll run detribalised govt. if elected Delta governor – Oborevwori

I’ll run detribalised govt. if elected Delta governor – Oborevwori

BREAKING: Buhari meets Emefiele over scarcity of Naira notes

BREAKING: Buhari meets Emefiele over scarcity of Naira notes

7 ways the government can end the menace of soot in Port Harcourt

7 ways the government can end the menace of soot in Port Harcourt

Tension in Ondo, Abeokuta as residents protest over fuel, naira scarcity

Tension in Ondo, Abeokuta as residents protest over fuel, naira scarcity

Atiku attacks APC for dividing Nigerians through religion

Atiku attacks APC for dividing Nigerians through religion

Deadline: 87.8% PVCs collected in Lagos State-INEC

Deadline: 87.8% PVCs collected in Lagos State-INEC

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Buhari

Buhari begs Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve new notes crisis

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon

Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon