Court acquits Jide Omokore of $1.6bn fraud

Delivering judgment on the alleged 1.6 billion dollar fraud charge leveled against the defendant the trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba held that the prosecution failed to prove it’s case beyond reasonable doubt against Omokore.

The judge held that the prosecution failed to establish the offence of obtaining by false pretence, conspiracy, fraud and conversion leveled against Omokore.

He subsequent discharged and acquitted him.

The judge, however, found Briggs and Membere guilty of official corruption under Section 98 of the Criminal Code Act and convicted them of same.

The judge said that Briggs and Membere collected car gifts which they admitted to in their extra judicial statements.

Justice Dimgba said that being public officials, he was satisfied that the manner in which they received the car gifts was unethical.

He ordered that the convicts be remanded in EFCC custody pending their sentencing on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the offence of public corruption under Section 98 of the Criminal Code Act attracts a seven-year jail term.

NAN also reports that the defendants were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 15-count charge on July 4, 2016.