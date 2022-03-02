RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court 15-year-old marriage over husband's heavy drinking

A Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan on Wednesday granted a woman, Olamide Lawal, divorce on grounds of husband’s heavy drinking.

Lawal in her petition, also accused her husband, Saheed, of abuse and adultery.

Delivering his judgment, the President of the Court, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, said the court dissolved the marriage due to Saheed’s failure to maintain peace and keep to the terms of the signed undertaking.

“The respondent has clearly shown that he would be a bad influence on the three children if the union remains.

“Custody of the three children is granted to the petitioner because his attitude may have a negative effect on the children.

“The respondent has thee opportunity to see the children every last Saturday of the month at a neutral venue.

“In addition, he is restrained from going to the petitioner’s apartment and shop,” the court’s President ruled.

Akintayo ordered Saheed to make available to the court’s registrar N15,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.

Earlier, Olamide, in her petition, told the court that her husband normally assaulted her before having sexual intercourse with her, saying that she was dying slowly as a result of the frequent battery.

She urged the court to put an end to the union as she could no longer tolerate him.

”He beats me before sex. He is a drunk and does not care for his children.

“When I reported him at the Testing Ground police station, he was made to sign an undertaking never to beat me again,” Olamide said.

However, Saheed, who is a fashion designer opposed the divorce suit.

”I have turned a new leaf. Please my lord, don’t terminate my marriage because I no longer beat her.

“I have also stopped consuming alcohol,” he said.

